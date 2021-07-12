Monday morning forecast July 12th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling slightly Monday. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s, Santa Ynez Valley in the 80s to low 90s, and the interior in the 90s to low 100s.

The heat advisory in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, as well as the excessive heat warning in San Luis Obispo County interior areas and the Cuyama Valley, will stay in effect through 9:00 pm Monday.

The ridge of high pressure is starting to break down, bringing some slight relief to interior areas. Onshore flow will increase, bringing back more low cloud cover to the coast.

Temperatures will cool by 3 to 6 degrees Tuesday and even further Wednesday as the ridge continues weakening and the marine layer deepens. Beaches may remain cloudy for much of the day.

Southwest to south winds will affect interior areas by midweek, increasing fire risk despite temperatures descending. By Thursday, the coast will reach near to below normal temperatures, and the interior will reach normal temperatures.

On Saturday, another ridge of high pressure will develop in the Four Corners region, warming temperatures over the weekend into early next week.