Sunday Evening Forecast July 11

Local Forecast

Another blast of Summertime heat as a dome of high pressure continues to sit firmly over much of the West Coast. This heat wave is particularly bad for portions of interior California while allowing just enough sea breeze & fog to linger near the coast. This created some dramatic temperature swings from the valleys to the beaches. We will expect to see a similar pattern for Monday with perhaps slightly less heat inland.

Fog will linger near the coast and it could be locally dense as the marine layer is being squeezed from the heat above. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 60's. Highs on Monday will again be wide ranging with beaches in the 60's and 70's. Inland areas will see afternoon highs in the 90's & 100's. Some Monsoon moisture will stream up from the southeast, but nothing significant is expected at this time.

Looking ahead, our latest heat wave will quickly come to an end as we head in to early next week. High pressure should break down and allow for more ocean influence across all areas. In fact, by the second half of next week we could even see slightly below normal temperatures as the fog dominates our weather story. However, we are still right in the middle of Summer and another potentially impressive heat dome could be lurking. We have early indications that high pressure will rebuild to our east late next week.

For now we will call for another round of heat inland with mild temperatures closer to the coast. We will update as we get closer and keep our fingers crossed that this next potential heat wave stays reasonable!