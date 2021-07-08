Thursday morning forecast July 8th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are continuing to warm slightly. The coast will be near normal in the 70s, the Santa Ynez Valley in the 80s to 90s, and the interior in the 90s to low 100s.

With rising heights, fewer clouds will filter through the South Coast, and any morning cloud cover on the Central Coast will be patchy. There is a non-zero chance of monsoon flow and dry lightning, but any activity will likely stay to the east.

Friday will be the warmest on the coast with the ridge of high pressure nudging west and building into Southern California. A sea breeze will moderate the heat on the coast over the weekend.

An excessive heat warning will go into effect Friday morning and expire Monday night in the San Luis Obispo County interior areas, and the Cuyama Valley. Temperatures will reach up to 110 degrees.

The ridge will weaken Monday and onshore flow will increase, decreasing temperatures through early next week.