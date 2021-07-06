Tuesday morning forecast July 6th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are warming slightly with coastal areas in the upper 60s to 70s and the interior in the 80s to 90s.

The ridge of high pressure is continuing to build up. Rising heights from the ridge are causing the marine layer to shrink back little by little through the week.

Breezy southwest to west winds will continue through the day in the interior areas. Likewise, the South Coast will see stronger sundowner winds Tuesday evening. A wind advisory is possible.

Monsoonal moisture is a remote possibility Thursday and Friday, though the chances are very slim. Monsoon activity is centered a bit far to the east for thunderstorms to reach our region, but there is a non-zero chance.

The ridge will continue building through the week, moving over Nevada by Friday and California through the weekend. Temperatures will be above average everywhere by the week's end. Excessive heat warnings may be put into place for the weekend in interior areas.