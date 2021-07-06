Tuesday Evening Forecast July 6th

Local Forecast

Our very beautiful and seasonal weather pattern continues to hold firm over our region. The marine layer will once again make its nightly run toward the inland through the early morning on Wednesday. The one are of the coastline that may see little to no fog will be near Gaviota and that is due to a northerly wind.

For now, a wind advisory is not in play, but that could change for areas just west of Goleta and out toward Point Conception. Look for overnight lows to be in the 50's and 60's. Wednesday looks very nice with patchy am fog near the coast and plenty of sunshine inland. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 70's for our beach communities while inland areas go up in to the 80's and 90's with maybe a triple digit or two.

Looking ahead, high pressure over the Southwest is expected to expand and strengthen by late in the work week. This means the onshore flow will be weakened and pushed a little further west. A heat wave is then expected for inland areas by the weekend.

For now, only inland San Luis Obispo County is under an official Heat Watch starting on Friday. This will likely expand for all inland areas by this coming weekend. Temperatures will start to climb over the next few days and peak over the weekend with inland areas well in to the 100's! The good news is that the coast should see much cooler highs as the marine layer doesn't completely leave the weather arena.

Even better news is that by early next week, we should see cooler temperatures returning to all inland areas as the high starts to weaken and retreat east.