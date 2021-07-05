Monday morning forecast July 5th

Local Forecast

Temperatures on the coast Monday will be in the mid 60s to 70s. The interior will be in the 80s, staying near normal.

A ridge of high pressure is pushing further northwest and building into the region. Temperatures will rise slowly through the week, reaching well above average inland and slightly above normal on the coast by midweek.

The marine layer will shrink back little by little each day as heights rise. Sundowner winds will keep the South Coast clearer in evening hours, starting Tuesday.

Over the weekend, excessive heat advisories or warnings may be needed in interior areas with temperatures reaching the triple digits.