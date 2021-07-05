Monday evening forecast – July 5

Local Forecast

High pressure will gradually build over the region through the week, leading to warming temperatures each day away from the coast. The warmest days will likely be Friday through Sunday when excessive heat will be possible for interior areas. Low clouds and fog will generally be confined to the coastal plain and lower coastal valleys during the overnight and morning hours.

High pressure will dominate the west coast the next several days.However, moderate to strong onshore flow to the east will maintain a steady flow of cooling sea breezes to areas west and south of the mountains. As a result, for most of the population along the coast the next few days at least will be very typical for early July. Night and morning low clouds and fog for the coast and sunny skies inland. Temperatures near normal for the coast a few degrees above normal for the coastal valleys. This puts highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

A different story though for the far interior areas such as interior San Luis Obispo County. The sea breeze won't have any cooling impacts there and temperatures will be on a slow by steady climb up the next few days and into the weekend. Should see daytime temperatures in the triple digits Wednesday through the weekend. That's about 5-10 degrees above normal and close to excessive heat criteria.

Locally gusty northerly sundowner winds will returning to southern Santa Barbara County, primarily for areas west of Goleta during sunset and the overnight hours.

Temperatures are expected to stay warm at the coast and hot inland for the weekend.