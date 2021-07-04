Sunday Evening Forecast July 4th

Local Forecast

Another very quiet weather day with the marine layer holding firm along the coast creating a moderate onshore flow. High temperatures were mostly seasonal with a few slightly areas above normal for this time of year. Look for more fog for the overnight and in to early Monday. Most beach communities should see decent clearing by the afternoon, but some patchy fog could linger here and there. Look for highs to be in the 60's and 70's near the coast with 80's and low 90's farther inland.

Looking ahead, subtle day to day changes are expected for much of the start of next week. Some breezy and at times, gusty northerly winds are possible by early next week. These potential winds would have the greatest impact from about Goleta out west toward Point Conception. If any Wind Advisories are needed we will let you know promptly. Temperatures will remain fairly constant through about mid week and then an uptick is expected as high pressure builds across the West. For now, we are looking at a moderate heat wave, but that could change depending on the strength of the high pressure system. Heat Advisories or Warnings could be posted by Friday and in to the weekend for our inland areas. The beaches should still hold on to some onshore flow and therefore stay much cooler. We will also need to keep an eye on the potential for Monsoon moisture to creep up from the southeast as the high strengthens by next weekend.