Saturday Evening Forecast July 3rd

Local Forecast

Another very quiet weather day with the marine layer holding firm along the coast creating a moderate onshore flow. High temperatures were mostly seasonal with a few slightly abover normal for this time of year. Look for more fog for the overnight and in to early Independance Day. Most beach communities should see decent clearing by the afternoon, but some patchy fog could linger here and there. Look for highs to be in the 60's and 70's near the coast with 80's and low 90's farther inland. Legal firework displays should be ok for Sunday night with just fog expected at the lower levels along the Central Coast.

Looking ahead, subtle day to day changes are expected for much of next week. We could see some breezy and at times, gusty northerly winds by early next week. Theses potential winds would have the greatest impact from about Goleta out wet toward Point Conception. If any Wind Advisories are needed we will let you know quickly. Temperatures will stay fairly constant through the week and then an uptick is expected as high pressure builds across the West. For now, we are looking at a moderate heat wave, but that could change. Heat Advisories or Warnings could be posted for next weekend for our inland areas. The beaches should still hold on to some onshore flow and therefore stay much cooler. We will also need to keep an eye on the potential for Monsoon moisture to creep up from the southeast as the high strengthens by next weekend.

