Friday morning forecast July 2nd

Local Forecast

Temperatures will be within a couple of degrees of seasonal norms. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s.

A ridge of high pressure will be moving into Arizona, but will be too far for our region to see monsoonal moisture.

California will fall into the western portion of the ridge over the weekend. There will be very little change in temperature through the Fourth of July holiday.

Although the marine layer will shrink over the weekend, low clouds will still move into the Central Coast by early evening Sunday, making firework viewing difficult. Clearer skies will stick around much longer on the South coast with breezy conditions.

Increasing heights and weakening onshore flow from the building ridge will begin to warm temperatures by Tuesday or Wednesday, leading into a slow-growing and long-lasting heat wave.