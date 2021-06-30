Wednesday morning forecast June 30th

Local Forecast

Temperatures Wednesday are cooling a tad in coastal areas, staying in the upper 60s to 70s. The Santa Ynez Valley and interior will be in the 80s.

Flow is quickly moving westerly. Conditions will dry later in the day, but start very muggy with high relative humidity as monsoonal moisture brushes against the region.

The night to morning cloud pattern will continue through the 7 day forecast with little change in temperature. Coastal and valley areas will be near to slightly below normal, and the interior slightly above normal.

The Fourth of July is looking mild to warm with a light afternoon breeze. With a ridge of high pressure and weaker onshore flow, coastal areas will see better clearing early next week.