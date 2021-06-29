Tuesday morning forecast June 29th

Local Forecast

Temperatures today are cooling on the South Coast and in the interior. The Central Coast is seeing little change. Temperatures in coastal and valley areas will be in the upper 60s to 80s. The interior could reach the 90s to low triple digits.

The ridge of high pressure is weakening, which opens the door for monsoonal moisture. There's a small chance of thunderstorms in the interior and an even slimmer chance on the coast. The best chance is in the Ventura County mountains. The air everywhere will feel humid.

A very slim chance of showers continues Wednesday, but overall conditions will be drying out as flow turns westerly. Temperatures will also cool down by another 3 to 6 degrees on the coast, and even more inland.

The night to morning cloud pattern will continue through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will reach below to near normal in coastal and valley areas, but remain slightly above average inland.