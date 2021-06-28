Monday morning forecast June 28th

Local Forecast

The region is staying very hot. Valleys and interior areas will be in the 90s to triple digits, while the coast will be in the mid 70s to 80s.

An excessive heat warning is staying in effect through at least Monday night in all mountain areas and the San Luis Obispo County and Cuyama vallyes. A heat advisory is also in effect in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The two ridges of high pressure are remaining strong across the West Coast. By Tuesday, they will weaken as a trough enters British Columbia. Temperatures will slowly cool through the week, reaching near normal in coastal areas by Friday.

With an easterly wave and monsoonal moisture, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in interior areas starting late Tuesday. The chance is strongest on Wednesday with the monsoon pushing closest to the region. The chance diminishes Thursday with more westerly flow.