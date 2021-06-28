Monday evening forecast – June 28

Local Forecast

Coastal areas stay warm but are the comfortable spot to be with highs in the 70s this week. Dangerous triple digit heat will be common over the hottest valleys, foothills, and deserts through most of the week. A humid and showery weather pattern will develop Tuesday through Thursday, this brings us a chance of precipitation and thunderstorms, but it looks like the action will be south and east of us.

The strong upper level ridge in place over the west coast is keeping the coast warm and inland spots hot through Thursday, this ridge will weaken, bringing some relief to the heat issues, but bringing some convective threat.

Excessive heat warnings for inland spots will expire Monday night. As the upper level high weakens and onshore gradients continue, cooler temperatures are expected for inladn spots with a gradual cooling trend into the week.

For Tuesday through Thursday, main concerns shifts to a push of monsoonal moisture across the area. This moisture will be for our mountains and brings a chance of convective threat. So there is a slight chance of a thunderstorm for the mountains as well as Cuyama Valley.

The extended forecast has us on cruise control with comfortable conditions. Expect morning cloud cover, afternoon sunshine and temperatures very close to normal. Coastal spots in the mid 60s to upper 70s and inland spots in the 80s.