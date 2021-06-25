Friday morning forecast June 25th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are starting to rise on the South Coast and in the interior, but cooling still on the Central Coast. Coastal areas will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s to low 90s.

The Central Coast continues to be affected by the marine layer. The South Coast is clearer with some patchy cloud cover. Sundowner winds will pick up in the evening hours both Friday and Saturday.

The ridge of high pressure will move and re-center itself to the southwest of LA. Likewise, another ridge of high pressure will move into the Pacific Northwest. Consequently, the entire West Coast will see a heat wave through the weekend.

By Sunday, some interior areas will reach the triple digits. An excessive heat watch will go into effect Sunday and last through at least Monday in all mountain areas, plus in the San Luis Obispo County valleys. South to southeasterly flow aloft will calm winds.

Early next week, an easterly wave could create very humid conditions. With monsoonal moisture, there's a chance of thunderstorms and showers through the interior.