Weekend warm-up on the way

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - We're looking at a comfortable evening Thursday with lows falling into the 50s and low clouds and fog developing overnight. Winds will stay calm to breezy, with some stronger gusts along Western parts of the Santa Barbara South Coast.

On Friday we begin to see a pattern change with our gradual cooling trend coming to an end. Strong high pressure is building over the Pacific Northwest which will bring warmer temperatures to the Central Coast this weekend. Inland areas will feel noticeably warmer on Friday, with highs jumping up to 10 degrees. Onshore flow and morning marine layer will keep the coast's warm-up more moderate on Friday.

Saturday brings even more heat, with some inland valleys jumping into the triple digits. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for interior valleys and mountains this Sunday and Monday, with temperatures as high as 110 degrees possible. Thankfully, the coast will likely maintain enough onshore push to keep this heat wave from getting too intense.