Thursday morning forecast June 24th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are still cooling with the coast in the 60s to low 70s and interior in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The trough to the north is stalling in the Bay area. Onshore flow will move the marine layer onto the Central Coast and into the valleys through the early morning and nighttime hours.

The beach hazards statement on the Ventura County coast will expire Thursday night. High surf could reach up to 5 feet, and high tides will be over the 7 foot level. Minor flooding and beach erosion could be an issue.

The ridge to the east will start to expand west Friday before re-centering itself in the southwest over the weekend. Temperatures will drastically warm into the weekend, reaching well above average by Sunday.

Hot temperatures will continue into early next week, and there is a chance of monsoonal moisture.