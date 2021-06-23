Wednesday morning forecast June 23rd

Local Forecast

Temperatures Wednesday are near to slightly below average - in the 60s to 70s on the coast and in the upper 70s inland.

The coast is warming slightly with weaker onshore flow. However, interior areas are continuing to cool as the upper low travels northeast into the Bay Area.

A beach hazards statement will continue through Thursday night in Ventura County. Minor flooding or coastal erosion is possible with high tides over 7 feet.

The trough will stall on Thursday before moving away Friday, but the ridge of high pressure near Texas will start expanding westward again. Temperatures will not change dramatically until Saturday. Over the weekend, the region will be well above average.

By early next week, there is a chance for monsoonal moisture. More triple digit temperatures inland are possible with another big heat wave projected.