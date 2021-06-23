Cooling trend ends with comfortable Thursday

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Onshore flow is keeping the Central Coast in a modest cooling trend through the middle of this week, with daytime highs near or below average for late June. The result is pleasant temperatures and even inland areas avoiding sweltering summer heat. Winds will remain light to breezy tonight into Thursday, with lows sitting around the mid-50s.

Thursday morning will bring coastal fog that could also stretch into the interior valleys for the early part of the day before giving way to more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will be similar or slightly cooler and still quite comfortable. Highs will reach the upper-60s and low-70s along the coast and the 80s in the valleys.

This upcoming weekend will bring warmer temperatures up and down the coast, felt most strongly in the interior portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County. The Paso Robles area will jump well into the 100s, but without strong offshore flow, coastal cities may avoid oppressive heat like we saw last week.