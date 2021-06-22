Tuesday morning forecast June 22nd

Local Forecast

There will be little change in high temperatures of the day Tuesday with the coast in the 60s to 70s and interior in the upper 70s to low 80s.

An upper low is moving up the coast of California and a ridge of high pressure further towards Texas. Night to morning drizzle is possible with a moist marine layer.

A beach hazards statement will go into effect on the Ventura County coast from Tuesday night through Thursday night. High tides will reach 7 or more feet and peak in the evening hours.

By Wednesday, the low will move over Northern California, with again little change in temperature. Weaker onshore flow may bring minimal warming to some coastal areas.

A more general warming trend will begin Thursday as the ridge in Texas expands and moves west again. The weekend will be significantly warmer under high pressure. Excessive heat could be back next week.