Tuesday Evening Forecast June 22

Local Forecast

A beautiful breezy day as the onshore flow continues to keep us under a very mild and quiet weather pattern. We expect to see the marine layer fog slowly moving inland through the night and in to early Wednesday.

Look for overnight lows to be mostly in the 50s. Quick clearing of the marine layer is expected on Wednesday with some coastal areas maybe seeing a few lingering low clouds. Highs will range from the 60's and low 70's near the coast, to the upper 70s and 80s farther inland.

Looking ahead, we see our quiet pattern holding through about Thursday and then high pressure is expected to build and bring us a warming trend as we head in to next weekend. As the high builds, winds could turn a little more northerly and that will be something we need to watch closely with regards to heightened fire concerns. We will also need to keep an eye on the possibility for Monsoon moisture to creep up from the southeast.

Typically we see little effect in our region, but some clouds could drift over head and thunderstorms could be produced just to our south and east. Warming will start by about Thursday and continue on in to the weekend with triple digits possible once again. Look for gradual cooling by early next week.