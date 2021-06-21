Monday morning forecast June 21st

Local Forecast

Temperatures are moving to near or below average with the coast in the mid 60s to low 70s and the interior in the 80s.

The June gloom pattern is back with a deeper marine layer. Southwest flow aloft is strong Monday morning, but will weaken through midweek.

An area of low pressure to the west of LA will pull northward while the ridge from our region pull closer to Texas through midweek. Meanwhile, a trough from the northeast will move into the area, bringing cooler temperatures.

By Thursday, the ridge in Texas will expand further to the West before re-centering again off the California coast by the end of the week. Temperatures over the weekend will be much warmer and slightly above average.