Monday Evening Forecast June 21st

Local Forecast

Despite it being the first full day of Summer, we enjoyed a very mild and cooler than normal day with fog along the coast keeping things very quiet. Winds should remain mostly westerly and mild which is important for any and all brushfire fighting.

More fog will creep slowly inland as we head in the late night and early morning hours of Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will once again be very comfortable and even a little on the cool side near the coast. Inland areas will be warm, but not too hot with plenty of sunshine expected!

Looking ahead, we will continue to see very quiet and seasonal weather for most of the work week ahead. This means that we will see more coastal fog and inland warmth. We do see a change coming late in the work week with a return of building high pressure. This could create some breezy or gusty northerly winds and that will be something to keep an eye on with regard to fire concerns. As for temperatures with the return of building high pressure, we will expect a warming trend in to next weekend. The tricky part will be how warm. We monitor several forecast models and right now there is very little agreement with what to expect. One model sees a very significant heat wave and the other sees a continuation of seasonal weather.

We will keep monitoring closely and will likely have a better idea by early next week.