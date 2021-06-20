Sunday Evening Forecast June 20

Local Forecast

Absolutely beautiful today with the marine layer returning for much of the region. While it was still very warm inland, it was much cooler than just a couple of days ago. Look for more fog for the overnight and another great day on Monday, which is the first full day of Summer. Afternoon highs will be in the 60's and 70's for the coastal areas and back up in to the 80's & low 90's farther inland.

Looking ahead, we will conitnue to see very quiet and seasonal weather for most of the work week ahead. This means that we will see more coastal fog and inland warmth. We do see a change coming late in the work week with a return of building high pressure. This could create some breezy or gusty northerly winds and that will be something to keep an eye on with regard to fire concerns. As for temperatures with the return of building high pressure, we will expect a warming trend in to next weekend. The tricky part will be how warm. We monitor several forecast models and right now there is very little agreement with what to expect. One model sees a very significant heat wave and the other sees a continuation of seasonal weather. We will keep monitoring closely and will likley have a better idea by early next week.

