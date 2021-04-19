Monday morning forecast April 19th

Local Forecast

Temperatures Monday will back off slightly on the coasts and in coastal valleys, but continue warming slightly in interior areas. The region is still well above average in the upper 60s to upper 70s, with some interior outliers reaching 90 degrees.

A shallow marine layer on the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley is triggering a dense fog advisory until 9:00 am, with visibility at less than a quarter of a mile.

Weak offshore flow will continue in the morning before flipping to onshore flow later in the day. Northeasterly winds will be breezy in the morning hours.

With the return of onshore flow, the marine layer will continue to deepen. There will be enough lift for it to squeeze out some drizzle in Ventura County in the overnight and morning hours through midweek.

Temperatures continue to cool with troughing, onshore flow, and less sunshine through Thursday. Then, temperatures will recover slightly Friday as onshore flow weakens and ridging develops.

Over the weekend, we are back to below average temperatures with broad troughing. There is potential for rainfall early next week.