Sunday Evening Forecast April 18th

Local Forecast

Another absolutely beautiful day with above normal temperatures and light offshore winds. Winds from the northeast should ease as we head in to Monday. This means that warm temperatures will likely be expected again for inland areas while coastal areas see more sea breeze and eventually some patchy fog for the evening. Temperatures will range from the 70’s and 80’s for interior areas, beaches should see 60’s to very low 70’s.

Looking ahead, by Tuesday, expect the marine layer to make a bigger comeback with more widespread fog and noticeably cooler temperatures. The cooling trend will continue through mid week and might even see just enough thick fog in Southern California, that some localized drizzle is possible. Hopefully this drifts northward and maybe in to Ventura or Southern Santa Barbara. High pressure will then rebuild quickly and temporarily for Friday and Saturday with slight warming. Then things get interesting as a Pacific storm approaches the West Coast. Our long range forecast models agree that we will cool down and see more clouds by next Sunday. However, one model is actually hinting that rain could be possible. We need to get a little closer and watch the model runs closely, but this is a hopeful sign that maybe we will see some much needed rain late in the forecast period.