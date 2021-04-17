Saturday Evening Forecast April 17th

Local Forecast

Another absolutely beautiful day with above normal temperatures and just a few clouds painting the sky. We expect mostly light winds with the exception for portions of Ventura County where a mild Santa Ana is expected overnight and in to early Sunday. Wind Advisories are posted for portions of Southern California and while Ventura should remain below the threshold for one, it could be a little gusty from the northeast. With these mild offshore winds expected, another very warm day is on tap for Sunday. Look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70’s and even 80’s for most areas. Coastal temps could vary and also cool off quickly in the afternoon as a sea breeze is expected. Inland areas will be very warm and likely stay that well well in to the evening.

Looking ahead, high pressure and the mild Santa Ana or offshore flow will begin to weaken a little on Monday. Some patchy fog will start to creep back in. However most areas, especially inland, will stay well above normal with just a few degrees of cooling expected. By Tuesday, expect the marine layer to make a bigger comeback with more widespread fog and noticeably cooler temperatures. The cooling trend will continue through mid week and might even see just enough thick fog in Southern California, that some localized drizzle is possible. Hopefully this drifts northward and maybe in to Ventura or Southern Santa Barbara. High pressure will then rebuild by next weekend bringing more sunshine to the region and gradual warming trend in to next weekend!