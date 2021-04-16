Warm April weekend ahead

Local Forecast

Afternoon temperatures will warm to well above normal by Sunday and Monday, then will cool. Wind advisory for Santa Barbara South Coast and mountains from 6PM Friday until 3AM Saturday. There will be overnight and morning low clouds into next week along the coast and, at times, into adjacent valleys. Locally gusty offshore winds will be strongest during the afternoon and evening hours.

Upper level low pressure system continues over the Great Basin Friday, with northwest flow aloft across southwest California. Pressure gradients remain moderately onshore to the east. Slight warming underway today, with warming trend becoming more pronounced through the weekend into Monday.

Northerly offshore pressure gradients expected to tighten a bit Friday night and again Saturday night, with Santa Barbara-Santa Maria pressure gradient peaking each evening. Friday night's sundowner wind event will be slightly stronger and more widespread than Saturday night. Wind advisory for the Santa Barbara South Coast and Santa Ynez range Friday night through early Saturday morning, with emphasis on the western portions (Gaviota to San Marcos Pass) where wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph can be expected.

Low clouds expected to be fairly widespread again tonight for the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. Lows Friday night will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

On Saturday, temperatures will increase with more sunshine. Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days of the week with highs well above average in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

The winds will be strong in Ventura County Sunday.

The offshore pressure gradients are expected to scour out most of the maine layer clouds by Sunday and Monday.

A sharp increase in onshore flow will bring back low clouds and fog by Wednesday, dropping daytime highs back into the 60s.