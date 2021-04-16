Friday morning forecast April 16th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are continuing to warm up by up to 4 degrees. The region will be in the 60s to low 70s.

After an overnight sundowner on the South Coast, it will be clear there. However, the marine layer will still sit over the Central Coast. A breeze will pick up again across the region in the afternoon. Advisory level sundowner gusts are possible on the South Coast.

An eddy will bring another marine layer overnight into Saturday morning. But, an offshore push will clear conditions very quickly. Temperatures will warm by several degrees, and another several degrees Sunday with strengthening offshore flow.

Sunday will be 8 to 15 degrees above normal, and be the warmest day of the next seven for coasts and valley areas. Temperatures will reach the warmest for interior areas on Monday.

A weak Santa Ana wind event will hit Ventura County both Sunday and Monday mornings, and winds could reach low level advisory speeds.

Flow will reverse onshore by the afternoon Monday, causing temperatures to back off slightly on the coast and in coastal valleys. More significant cooling will hit Tuesday with the return of the marine layer.

Temperatures will continue cooling through midweek with troughs and onshore flow.