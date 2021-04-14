Wednesday morning forecast April 14th

Local Forecast

Temperatures Wednesday are not changing very much from Tuesday with most highs in the 60s. Coasts will be cooler than inland areas.

The upper low is sitting over Nevada, continuing to stir a marine layer with onshore flow. There will be minimal clearing on the Central Coast, but sunnier skies on the South Coast. Conditions will be breezy in the afternoon.

The low will budge east on Thursday and a weak ridge of high pressure will slowly move in from the ocean. Temperatures will recover slightly through the end of the week as the marine layer shrinks.

The most significant warming will occur over the weekend, heating by 5 to 10 degrees each day. Flow will flip onshore Saturday and push out the marine layer.

By Sunday, most temperatures will be around 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Beaches will remain near or slightly above normal with a sea breeze.

Temperatures cool slightly Monday with the return of onshore flow. Additional cooling will hit Tuesday with a morning marine layer.