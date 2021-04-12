Morning marine layer returns, bringing cooler temperatures

Local Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After slow coastal clearing and cloudy skies for much of the day, tonight will be relatively quiet wind-wise with fog developing overnight. Fog could be heavy in the early morning hours, especially near the coast. Lows tonight will reach the low to mid-40s for most of the Central Coast.

Tomorrow we can expect a similar day with perhaps a deeper marine layer, which could bring mist or light drizzle to some coastal areas. The slow-moving low over the West Coast will bring us similar conditions through at least the middle of this week. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid-60s along most of the Central Coast. Winds will pick up in the afternoon, bringing especially breezy conditions to the San Luis Obispo County valleys.

By late this week the overhead low will move east, bringing better clearing and more sunshine. A significant warming trend will arrive this weekend, with high temperatures rising 10 degrees or more between Wednesday and Sunday.