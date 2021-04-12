Monday morning forecast April 12th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are much cooler Monday with onshore flow and an approaching upper low. Most areas will be back in the 60s.

A trough from the northeast is approaching California, increasing cyclonic flow. A marine layer will deepen, creating visibility issues on the coast through the morning. There is also a chance of light drizzle with the marine layer, mainly in Ventura County.

The marine layer will increase Monday night into Tuesday morning as well, extending into the valley areas. Temperatures will continue cooling as the upper low moves over Utah. Mountains will see gusty onshore winds. There will be little change on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the upper low will start shifting to the east. A marine layer will still form, but low clouds will clear earlier in the day. Temperatures will recover very slightly.

Temperatures will warm more significantly Friday through the weekend.