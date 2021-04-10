Saturday Evening Forecast April 10th

Local Forecast

Breezy NW winds continue to blow across the region bringing another round of mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. A Wind Advisory is in place yet again for portions of Santa Barbara County. The advisory will last in to early Sunday and winds could gust to as high as 45 mph below passes and canyons. Highs on Sunday will be once again mostly mild with temperatures in the 60's and 70's.

Looking ahead, a very strong area of low pressure will drift south and meander off the West Coast by early next week. This will help to deepen the marine layer and cool everyone down by mid week. The fog could be especially thick in Southern California where some spotty late night and early morning drizzle will be possible through Thursday. Hopefully some of that mjuch needed moisture will drift far enough north to maybe fall across Ventura County and maybe even southern Santa Barbara. We will watch with hopeful anticipation and pass on any drizzle related good news as we move through next week. By late in the work week, the marine layer is expected to weaken a bit. This will allow for better clearing and gradual warming as we head in to next weekend.