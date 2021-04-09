Friday morning forecast April 9th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are slightly warmer Friday under a ridge of high pressure. Most temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s with Ventura County interior areas squeaking into the 80s.

North winds will peak in the early morning hours in Santa Barbara County, remain gusty all day, and increase again in the evening. A high wind warning remains in effect on the South Coast and in the mountains until 9:00 am Saturday with gusts between 45 to 60 mph.

There will be little change in temperature on Saturday and the winds will calm overall. There may be some low clouds in the morning on the coast, and some high clouds everywhere through the day.

By Sunday, warm conditions back off slowly as a ridge of high pressure slides just off the coast and an upper low moves to the northeast of us. The marine layer will expand into early next week with onshore flow.

Troughs passing between California and Utah Monday and Tuesday will cool temperatures by a few degrees, before the region warms again slightly by midweek.