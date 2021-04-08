Thursday morning forecast April 8th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are staying warm Thursday under the ridge of high pressure, reaching the upper 60s to mid 70s in most areas. Interior areas may reach the upper 70s or low 80s.

The marine layer is shrinking with the ridge and the wind. Some high clouds will continue to stream through the region.

A wind advisory on the South Coast and in the Santa Barbara and Ventura county mountains continues with gusts up to 50 mph. It will upgrade to a high wind warning in Santa Barbara County only at 6:00 pm with gusts up to 60 mph.

Winds will turn to a more northeasterly direction Friday, keeping the marine layer at bay and continuing to warm temperatures.

Over the weekend, the winds will weaken and the ridge will start to push southward. The marine layer will return by Sunday, cooling temperatures slightly. The bigger cool-down will take place Monday and Tuesday with an expanding marine layer, troughing and onshore flow.