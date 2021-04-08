Thursday evening forecast April 8

Local Forecast

Gusty northerly winds will remain through late Saturday, with windy evenings along southern Santa Barbara County. The marine layer will persists along the Central Coast through Sunday, prompting low level clouds and areas of patchy fog. This will then become more widespread on Sunday, through early next week. Allowing warm daytime highs to turn cooler from Sunday into early next week.

Due to less morning clouds, temperatures warmed further along the coastal areas on Thursday. Temperatures inland were well above average once again, with highs in the warmest valleys and mountains in the 70s to mid 80s. Temperatures away from the coastal areas likely to remain 5 to 10 degrees above average through Saturday.

A High Wind Warning will remain across southern Santa Barbara County until Saturday morning. North to northwest winds expected to range 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. Damaging winds could topple down trees and impact power lines. Ventura County mountains could also experience gusty winds up to 50 mph through Friday afternoon.

Cooling is expected Sunday into early next week. As an upper level trough will sink down south, allowing for the marine layer to deepen further through mid-week. This will prompt a more widespread marine layer bringing low level clouds and areas of fog from night into morning.