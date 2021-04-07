Wednesday morning forecast April 7th

Local Forecast

The ridge of high pressure is peaking Wednesday, bringing temperatures between 5 to 10 degrees above average, except for beaches which will remain cool. Most areas will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s, with beaches in the low 60s.

Onshore flow will weaken a bit, but there may be patchy dense fog on the Central Coast. The South coast will remain clearer with a northerly push.

Gusty northwest winds are continuing each afternoon and evening this week on the South Coast, gustiest in Gaviota and Refugio. A wind advisory will begin at 3:00 PM on the South Coast and Santa Barbara County mountains with gusts up to 45 mph. It will upgrade to a high wind watch on Thursday night. Likewise, a wind advisory begins in the Ventura County mountains at 11:00 pm, lasting through Friday morning.

On Thursday, the ridge will start a slow slide to the southwest of California. Temperatures will continue to warm a tiny bit through the weekend and there is not likely to be a marine layer with the wind.

Temperatures will start approaching normal again by Monday or Tuesday with the return of the marine layer as the ridge pushes south.