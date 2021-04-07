Wednesday evening forecast – April 7

Local Forecast

Gusty northwest to north winds will affect southern Santa Barbara County through late Saturday. There will be patches of night through morning low clouds and fog in some coastal and valley areas through this week. Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal in most areas through Saturday. Much cooler conditions are expected first half of next week with expanding low clouds and fog.

Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara South Coast & Mountains until 6PM Thursday. The advisory is expected to be upgraded to a High Wind Warning Thursday night - Saturday AM. Ventura County has a wind advisory in place until 3AM Friday. The strong northerly winds may have gusts exceeding 50 mph.

Our upper level ridge is peaking Wednesday but will remain over the southwest through the week. Temperatures are up a little today thanks to the much decreased marine layer. Not expecting a whole lot of change to the minimal marine layer influence as the north winds pick up. The Central Coast should still see some low clouds each morning. Other areas should stay clear except for a chance of some clouds each morning. With the increasing winds, coastal and valley areas should see some additional warming tomorrow with little change through Saturday.

Models and ensembles are in better agreement for early next week. The upper level ridge from this week, will quickly move off the coast Sunday and Monday as a series of troughs pass the northern Rockies. This will bring more cloud cover again and cooler temperatures.