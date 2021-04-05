Monday morning forecast April 5th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling down on the Central Coast once again Monday, putting most of the area in the 60s. However, temperatures may warm slightly on the South Coast with northerly downslope flow, keeping the area in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

The marine layer is less prevalent, but still persistent on the Central Coast. The South Coast and Ventura County remain fairly clear.

By Monday night, there will be another northerly wind event on the South Coast and in the Santa Ynez range, where there is a wind advisory in effect until Tuesday morning at 3:00 am. Gusts will reach between 40 and 55 mph.

Temperatures will warm slightly into Tuesday and Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure forms. Sundowner winds will continue to be an issue on the South Coast.

Overall, temperatures will cool slightly Wednesday and change very little through the end of the week, mostly staying above normal. Beaches will be near normal with low ocean water temperatures.

West to northwesterly flow aloft will bring some high clouds in and out of the region. Onshore flow will prevail at the surface. Gusty sundowner winds may continue each night on the South Coast.