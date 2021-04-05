Monday evening forecast April 5

Local Forecast

Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal through the weekend, warmest on Wednesday. We will continue with the pattern of fog coming in overnight along the coast and clearing by mid-morning. Persistent gusty northwest winds will continue through the week, strongest over Santa Barbara County.

An upper level ridge will remain over the southwest through the week, and peak over California on Wednesday. The moderately strong onshore flow today will weaken tomorrow and stay near seasonally normal strengths through the end of the week. Expecting temperatures to increase Tuesday and stay generally 5 to 10 degrees above normal through the week. Wednesday should be the warmest as the ridge peaks, with highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s at the coast and mid 70s to low 80s inland.

The marine layer should lower the next two nights with the weakening onshore flow and strengthening ridge, Ventura and southern Santa Barbara counties should be mostly low cloud-free through at least Thursday with the gusty northwest winds.

Those persistent northwest winds will be focused over Santa Barbara County where daily wind advisories will likely be needed. The strongest winds look to be Monday night and later this week, when gusts could touch 60 mph in the strongest location with gusts between 30 and 50 mph otherwise.

The upper level ridge that should peak on Wednesday will gradually slide to the southwest of California through Sunday. Friday and Saturday will be slightly cooler than the Wednesday peak, but still noticeably warmer than normal. Gusty northwest flow will persist through at least Saturday, and could be strongest of the week on Friday. Expecting wind advisories for Santa Barbara County, and possibly a few other locations. these winds will keep any low clouds and fog confined to the Central Coast.