Sunday Evening Forecast April 4th

Local Forecast

Some morning fog and breezy winds helped to make for another stellar day and fantastic Easter egg hunting conditions! Winds are expected to pick up again and a Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County through early Monday. This means the South Coast will likely see dry and windy conditions west of Goleta while south and east could get fog like much of the rest of the coastline. Overnight lows will be in the 40's and 50's. Highs on Monday will be mostly in 60's and 70's with morning fog clearing by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, while it's still early in Spring and we would love to see some more rain, the weather looks more like May with just a steady onshore flow. This means no real big shocks to the weather forecast are foreseen other than the daily pattern of fog and partly cloudy skies near the coast, sunny and warm inland. One forecast model does see some rain potential late next week, but consensus with other models sees storm systems staying to our north. We also likely see some winds from time to time exceeding advisory thresholds which is about 30 to 35 mph. This is especially likely below passes and canyons and more toward the afternoon and evening hours. Hopefully, winds will behave and we won't have to post a wind advisory, but we will be vigilant and update as needed. Otherwise, enjoy our beautiful Spring weather as we head in to the first full week of April!

