Saturday Evening Forecast April 3rd

Local Forecast

Cooler temperatures have moved back in to our region as the marine layer and breezy northerly winds dominate our weather story. Look for more patchy fog and north to northwesterly winds through the overnight. Lows will be mostly in the 40's and 50's. For Sunday, expect another nice very Spring day with plenty of sunshine inland and more breezy winds from the north/northwest. Highs will be mostly in the 70's. Near the coast, the morning low clouds should give way to partly cloudy skies and cool to mild temperatures with highs in the low to mid 60's.

Looking ahead, while it's still early in Spring and we would love to see some more rain, the weather looks more like May with just a steady onshore flow. This means no real big shocks to the weather forecast are foreseen other than the daily pattern of fog and partly cloudy skies near the coast, sunny and warm inland. We could see some winds from time to time exceeding advisory thresholds which is about 30 to 35 mph. This is especially likely below passes and canyons and more tward the afternoon and evening hours. Hopefully, winds will behave and we won't have to post a wind advisory, but we will be vigilant and update as needed. Otherwise, enjoy our beautiful Spring weather as we head in to the first full week of April!