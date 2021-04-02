Easter weekend forecast

Local Forecast

A cooling trend kicked off Friday and will continue into next week, though temperatures will remain above normal. Night through morning marine layer clouds will cover the coast and some of the valleys each day, otherwise skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures for the weekend will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Friday daytime high temperatures cooled down by 10 to 20 degrees, but stayed above average.

This weekend expect morning clouds and afternoon sunshine and comfortable above average highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chilly in the morning with the marine layer but nice and warm in the afternoon under the sunshine. There is a chance for some breezy northerly winds in the foothills and canyons of South Santa Barbara County creating a big temperatures difference between the coast and the valleys.

A May-gray type pattern will prevail over the forecast area through Monday. There will be various amounts of night and morning low clouds and fog along the coast and into some of the adjacent valleys each night and morning. Highs are expected in the mid 60s to mid 70s for the next week. Conditions are expected to stay dry this week.