Wednesday morning forecast March 31st

Local Forecast

Temperatures are increasing by several degrees with increasing offshore flow and rising heights, brining much of the area into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

A strong Santa Ana wind event is hitting Ventura County with local gusts up to 60 mph. There is a wind advisory in effect across the county until 3:00 pm. With warm temperatures and northeasterly winds lowering relative humidity, fire danger is increased.

Offshore winds decrease Thursday and temperatures will back off slightly, still staying well above normal. Skies will remain mostly clear on the Central Coast. However, skies will grow partly cloudy on the South Coast as an upper low passes by to the south.

By Friday, onshore flow returns. Easter weekend will be cloudier and temperatures will be near average by Saturday.

Temperatures will fall by a few degrees each day through the middle of next week as an upper low pushes southward from the Gulf of Alaska starting over the weekend. A marine layer will develop on the coasts each night with fog lingering through the morning hours.