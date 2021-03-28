Sunday Evening Forecast March 28th

Local Forecast

More perfect weather today as breezy northerly winds keep us under mostly clear skies and warmer than normal temperatures. The marine layer is lurking along our coast and some fog could move ashore through Sunday night and in to early Monday. With this brief onshore flow, expect temperatures on Monday to drop a few degrees, but still stay mostly mild for all areas.

Looking ahead, as we have seen so often this so called rain season, Pacific storms continue to roll over the top of us. This brings very little rain and then we see the winds kick in. We will be watching for more north and northwest winds by late Monday and Tuesday. By mid week, the winds will turn more northeasterly and with that, further warming is expected. In fact, many areas could see temperatures warming well in to the upper 70's and even 80's. In addition, wind advisories will likely come and go through the middle of next week. Unfortunately, with the relentless winds and very dry conditions, we may see some fire watches or warnings being posted as well. Hopefully Mother Nature will push some rain our way soon as it's way too early to be starting our fire season. Cooler weather is expected with more clouds by Easter weekend.

