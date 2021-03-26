Warm and sunny last weekend of March

Local Forecast

Clear skies with warming temperatures and offshore flow can be expected through the weekend. Highs will increase into the 70s, with Sunday being a couple degrees warmer than Saturday. It should turn slightly cooler early next week then much warmer again by the middle of the week. Gusty northwest to north winds will be possible at times Monday into Tuesday. There is then a chance for moderate to strong northeast winds Tuesday night into Wednesday.

An upper level trough over southeastern California this afternoon will move east and further away tonight. This will allow an upper level ridge over the eastern Pacific to build into California. Winds will be breezy but should stay below advisory level. Temperatures will increase well above average with most cities in the 70s on Saturday.

The ridge will peak for our Sunday forecast so highs will increase a couple degrees into the mid 70s to low 80s.

The east Pacific upper level trough will move inland over the region Sunday night followed by a broad northwest flow aloft on Monday. There should be patchy low clouds and fog along parts of the Central Coast Sunday night, otherwise mostly clear skies will continue through Monday across the region. Gusty northerly winds are expected on Monday across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. Advisory level winds will be possible Monday afternoon. Temperatures along the Central Coast will be a tad cooler but still above average.

Mid-week we expect a gradual warming trend with most local cities getting into the 80s.