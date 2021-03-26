Friday morning forecast March 26th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are recovering slightly Friday with most of the region in the 60s. Some interior areas could flirt with the 70 degree mark.

A wind advisory is in effect on the South Coast and Santa Barbara County mountains until 6:00 am with gusts up to 45 mph.

A morning marine layer on the southern Central Coast will clear quickly to much sunnier skies. As a trough passes through the region to Arizona, winds will turn northeasterly.

Saturday will warm considerably under a strong ridge of high pressure. Northeast winds will be gusty at times on mountains and in valleys, but calmer on the whole.

Temperatures will continue warming Sunday with some coastal valley areas reaching 80 degrees.

A weak trough Monday and Tuesday will cool temperatures down a few notches, but most of the region will still be above normal.

A general warming trend will continue through next week, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s by Wednesday or Thursday. There will likely be a moderate to strong midweek Santa Ana wind event.