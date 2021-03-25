Thursday morning forecast March 25th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are several degrees cooler Thursday. The Central Coast is in the upper 50s to low 60s. The South Coast is in the low to mid 60s.

An upper low is moving into the Great Basin, setting the region up for a mostly cloudy day. There is a moist marine layer, giving a chance of drizzle through mid-morning on the Central Coast.

The South Coast and Ventura County coast will have gusty westerly winds through the day with gusts up to 40 or 50 mph. There is a wind advisory until Friday at 3:00 AM on the South Coast and in the Santa Barbara County mountains. An advisory will go into place on the Ventura County Coast between 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

A shallower marine layer returns Friday early morning. Skies will be much clearer by mid-morning as a positive tilted trough moves over and away from Southern California and winds turn northeasterly. Temperatures will recover slightly with more sunshine.

A strong ridge of high pressure will warm temperatures by several degrees Saturday and continue warming Sunday. The highest temperatures on the South Coast and inland areas could reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. There may be gusty northeasterly winds at times in valley and mountain areas.

Another inside slider will move on the border of California Monday, cooling temperatures by around 5 degrees. Conditions on the whole will trend warmer again starting Tuesday and through the rest of the week.