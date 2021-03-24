Wednesday morning forecast March 24th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are near or slightly above normal with offshore winds. The Central Coast is in the mid to upper 60s and the South Coast in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Santa Ana winds will taper quickly on the South Coast and in Ventura County. By afternoon, flow will flip onshore and conditions will be very calm.

Wind advisories in the Ventura County valleys and mountains expire at noon. Winds will be 20-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

A heavy marine layer will form on the Central Coast Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a trough moves in from the Pacific Northwest. With it being so moist, there is a slight chance of drizzle. Temperatures will cool by several degrees to below normal.

Any marine layer Friday morning will clear relatively quickly to much clearer skies. Temperatures will recover slightly with more sunshine.

Temperatures jump to above average Saturday with a ridge of high pressure. They will continue warming slightly Sunday, with potential to reach near the 80s degrees on the South Coast and in interior areas.

Monday will cool again by several degrees with a weak trough. Some cooling will continue on Tuesday and the marine layer will likely return.