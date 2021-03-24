Wednesday evening forecast – March 24th

Local Forecast

Wednesday we had sunny skies and warm above average temperatures. Thursday expect significant cooling with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers. A significant warming trend is expected over the weekend under clear skies and mostly light winds. Temperatures expected to remain above normal through next week.

Thursday an inside slider will drop out of Canada and into the Great Basin. This will bring big changes to our weather. Thursday expect rapidly cooling temperatures, and a deep marine layer that may bring drizzle of light showers. Daytime highs will be about ten degrees cooler than today dropping into the mid 50s to low 60s.

The strong onshore push will lead to some gusty winds in the afternoon, especially near the coast. The strongest winds will be near the Ventura County Coast where a wind advisory is in place from 1 to 8PM. Other areas will be gusty to windy as well.

Clouds expected to linger much of the day in many areas, though a reverse clearing scenario appears likely, meaning areas near the coast stand the best chance for getting some sunshine in the afternoon.

Friday will start out with a deep marine layer but the passage of the trough will cause winds aloft to shift to the northeast which should help the clouds to quickly scour out. The added sunshine and offshore gradient trends should warm temperatures most areas by several degrees.

The warming and drying trend will continue into Saturday with locally gusty northeast winds possible in the mountains and some of the valleys. Highs will jump into the 70s for the weekend.

Staying sunny with above average temperatures into next week.